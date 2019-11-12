Founders: Nayeem Islam (CEO), Saumitra Das
Launched: 2017
Headquarters: Sunnyvale, California
Industries: Cybersecurity, enterprise technology
Pictured above (from left to right): Saumitra Das, Nayeem Islam
Blue Hexagon provides a real-time threat-detection platform powered by deep learning. Founder and CEO Nayeem Islam is the former head of R&D for Qualcomm in Silicon Valley and, before that, was part of the team at IBM that programmed Deep Blue, the computer that defeated world chess champion Garry Kasparov. Top investors in Blue Hexagon include Benchmark and Altimeter Capital.