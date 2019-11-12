Founders: Nick Bulcao (CEO), Ryan Rusnak
Launched: 2019
Headquarters: San Diego
Industry: Transportation and logistics
Pictured above (from left to right): Ryan Rusnak, Nick Bulcao
Airspace Technologies is a logistics platform built to automate third-party delivery and supply chain services developed specifically for time-sensitive shipments, like organs for transplant or aircraft replacement parts. A fleet of contracted couriers drive goods between shippers and air-freight providers — or, in some cases, direct to the final destination.