Alibaba readies $13 billion Hong Kong listing before the end of November

Alibaba is planning a secondary listing in Hong Kong which is likely to take place in the last week of November and raise approximately $13 billion, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told CNBC.

The Chinese e-commerce giant will issue 500 million new ordinary shares plus 75 million "greenshoe" options, the source, who wished to remain anonymous because they are not authorized to speak publicly, said. Greenshoe options give the underwriting banks the ability to sell more shares than the original amount set.

Alibaba got the greenlight from Hong Kong regulators on Tuesday to go ahead with the share sale, the source said.