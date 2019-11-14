Asia markets set to trade subdued as Fed's Powell indicates rates unlikely to change

Stocks in Asia were set to trade subdued on Thursday as Fed Chairman Jerome Powell indicated that interest rates were unlikely to change going forward.

Futures pointed to a little changed open for Japanese stocks, with the Nikkei futures contract in Chicago at 23,315 and its counterpart in Osaka at 23,310. The Nikkei 225 last closed at 23,319.87. Japan GDP for the third quarter is expected to be out around 7:50 a.m. HK/SIN.

Meanwhile, shares in Australia nudged lower in early trade, with the S&P/ASX 200 about 0.1% lower. Investors will await the release of Australian employment data for October, expected to be out around 8:30 a.m. HK/SIN.

Developments in U.S.-China trade will continue to be monitored, with a reported impasse being hit between the two economic powerhouses as they seek to finalize a limited trade agreement amid a tariff war that has lasted for more than a year.