Asia markets set to trade subdued as Fed's Powell indicates rates unlikely to change

Stocks in Asia were set to trade subdued on Thursday as Fed Chairman Jerome Powell indicated that interest rates were unlikely to change going forward.
Futures pointed to a little changed open for Japanese stocks, with the Nikkei futures contract in Chicago at 23,315 and its counterpart in Osaka at 23,310. The Nikkei 225 last closed at 23,319.87. Japan GDP for the third quarter is expected to be out around 7:50 a.m. HK/SIN.
Meanwhile, shares in Australia nudged lower in early trade, with the S&P/ASX 200 about 0.1% lower. Investors will await the release of Australian employment data for October, expected to be out around 8:30 a.m. HK/SIN.
Developments in U.S.-China trade will continue to be monitored, with a reported impasse being hit between the two economic powerhouses as they seek to finalize a limited trade agreement amid a tariff war that has lasted for more than a year.
Chinese industrial production data for October, set to be out at about 10:00 a.m. HK/SIN on Thursday, could provide further clues on the economic impact of Beijing's ongoing trade war with Washington.
Overnight stateside, the Dow Jones Industrial Average touched another all-time high as it closed 92.10 points higher at 27,783.59. The S&P 500 also went higher to its 20th record closing high at 3,094.04. The Nasdaq Composite, however, closed just below the flatline at 8,482.10.
U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell addressed the Congressional Joint Economic Committee on Wednesday. In prepared remarks, Powell said the path of the central bank's interest rates is unlikely to change as long as the economy keeps growing.
"We see the current stance of monetary policy as likely to remain appropriate as long as incoming information about the economy remains broadly consistent with our outlook of moderate economic growth, a strong labor market, and inflation near our symmetric 2 percent objective," he said in the prepared testimony.
Still, he warned that challenges such as low inflation and weakness overseas linger. Powell's testimony comes after the Fed's third rate cut for the year in October.
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was last at 98.317 after seeing earlier highs above 98.4.
The Japanese yen, often seen as a safe-haven currency in times of market uncertainty, traded at 108.74 against the dollar after strengthening from levels above 108.9 in the previous session. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.6838 after seeing highs above $0.684 yesterday.
What's on tap: