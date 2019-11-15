What to watch today: Dow to rise, Kudlow positive on trade and Taylor Swift fights for her songs

BY THE NUMBERS

U.S. stock futures were pointing to a higher open on Wall Street following positive comments on U.S.-China trade talks out of the White House. Top Trump economic advisor Larry Kudlow, at the Council on Foreign Relations event in Washington, cited what he called "very constructive talks" with Beijing about ending the 16-month trade war. "We're getting close," he said Thursday evening. (Reuters)



* Global debt surged to a record $250 trillion in first half of 2019, led by the US and China (CNBC)



Trade optimism sets up the possibility of record intraday highs at the open for the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq after a mixed Thursday, which nonetheless saw the S&P 500 set its 21st record close of 2019. Ahead of Friday trading, the Nasdaq was on track for its seventh consecutive weekly gain. The Dow and S&P 500 were pacing, respectively, for their fourth and third weekly gains in a row.(CNBC) On today's economic calendar, at 8:30 a.m. ET, the government is out with both October retail sales and import prices. The New York Fed's Empire State manufacturing index for November is also released at 8:30 a.m. ET. The government issues September business inventories data at 10 a.m. ET. Struggling retailer J.C. Penney (JCP) reports quarterly earnings before-the-bell this morning. No major profit reports are expected this afternoon. (CNBC)



RH (RH) shares were getting a boost in the premarket after Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRKB) said, in a filing, it took a new stake in the Restoration Hardware parent. Berkshire revealed a new stake in Occidental Petroleum (OXY) worth around $332 million. The filing also showed Berkshire decreased its stake in Wells Fargo (WFC) by 7.7% to about 378 million shares. (CNBC)

STOCKS TO WATCH

Nvidia (NVDA) reported better-than-expected adjusted quarterly earnings and revenue. However, Nvidia said its gaming chip business will be impacted by seasonal weakness during the current quarter. Nike (NKE) announced an 11% increase in its quarterly dividend, raising it to 24.5 cents per share from the prior 22 cents. The athletic footwear and apparel maker has increased its dividend in 18 consecutive years. Aurora Cannabis (ACB) reported a 23% decline in revenue for its latest quarter, and the Canada-based cannabis producer said it would slow expansion plans both in its home country and abroad. Under Armour (UAA) executives were pushed to meet aggressive sales targets, The Wall Street Journal reports. The athletic apparel maker is under investigation for allegedly borrowing revenue from future quarters to mask slowing demand. JD.com (JD) reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue, helped by growth in sales for its core e-commerce unit.

