Airbus wins increased order from Saudi carrier for total sale of 90 A321 jets

The first A321 LR takes off on its flight test in Hamburg, Germany

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Saudi low-cost carrier Flynas announced a firm order to buy 10 Airbus A321XLR jets at the Dubai Air Show Tuesday, bringing a previous order of 80 Airbus planes up to 90.

The 10-plane purchase, valued at the 2018 list price of $1.42 billion, comes in addition to a 2017 order of 80 A320neo jets which was swapped in June for the larger A321XLR variants, bringing the total to 90 of the long-range A321 planes, which are part of the A321neo family. The jet is Airbus' longest range single-aisle airliner.

A steep discount off the list price is typically negotiated by airlines.

The plane offers a range of up to 4,700 nautical miles in a two-class layout, and seats 244 passengers in a single class layout. Airbus claims it delivers improved environmental performance, with 20% lower fuel burn per seat and 5,000 tons less carbon dioxide emitted per year.

Deliveries are planned to begin in the mid-2020s, Flynas CEO Bander Abdulrahman Al-Mohanna told press on Tuesday. The Saudi budget carrier in June was named best low-cost airline in the Middle East by U.K.-based airline ranking site Skytrax.

The Flynas order adds to Airbus' raft of major wins this week, as it enjoys a current tally of 180 new orders, eclipsing rival Boeing.