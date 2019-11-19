What to watch today: Dow to rise, Home Depot warns on outlook, and New York AG probes WeWork

BY THE NUMBERS

U.S. stock futures were higher this morning, despite mixed signals over the past few days on U.S.-China trade talks and an over 5% premarket decline in Dow stock Home Depot (HD) on mixed third-quarter financial results. The Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq were tracking for new records at Wall Street's open after modest gains were enough Monday for all-time highs. (CNBC) Home Depot on Tuesday morning reported quarterly revenue and same-store sales growth that were below estimates while eking out a slight profit beat. The company warned about full-year sales and comps guidance. The CEO said in the earnings news release that "Sales were below our expectations driven by the timing of certain benefits" associated with strategic investments. (CNBC) Retailers Kohl's (KSS) and TJX (TJX), parent of TJ Maxx, Home Goods and Marshalls, were also reporting earnings before the bell this morning. On the economic calendar, October housing starts figures are released at 8:30 a.m ET. (CNBC) The House plans to vote today on a measure to prevent a government shutdown for another month as Congress works to strike a long-term appropriations deal. The legislation appears to face little resistance and Trump is expected to sign the measure. (CNBC)

About a dozen protesters remained holed up inside a Hong Kong university on Tuesday evening local time, after a three-day standoff between the students and the police turned the prestigious institution into a battlefield. Hundreds of young people were arrested. (NY Times) Two top national security aides who listened to President Donald Trump's call with Ukraine are preparing to testify in the impeachment hearings, launching a week of back-to-back sessions as Americans hear from those closest to the White House. Alexander Vindman, Jennifer Williams, Timothy Morrison and Kurt Volker appear before Congress today. (AP)



The Democrat-led House is reportedly investigating whether Trump lied in his written statements to former special counsel Robert Mueller as part of his Russia probe. Trump's responses drew new scrutiny last week during the criminal trial of Roger Stone who was convicted of seven counts, including witness tampering and lying to Congress. (CNBC)



House Democrats added a last-minute witness to the lineup of individuals scheduled to testify in the ongoing impeachment inquiry this week. David Holmes, an American diplomat stationed in Ukraine, will testify before the House Intelligence Committee on Thursday starting at 9 a.m., alongside former National Security Council aide and Russia expert Dr. Fiona Hill. (CNBC)



* Diplomats describe shock, disbelief over Trump's Ukraine plan in new impeachment testimony (CNBC) Two correctional officers responsible for guarding Jeffrey Epstein when he died by suicide are expected to face criminal charges this week for falsifying prison records. The federal charges could come as soon as today and are the first in connection with Epstein's Aug. 10 death. (AP) The New York State Attorney General is investigating WeWork, according to Reuters, adding to a mounting series of problems that have turned the workspace provider from a Wall Street darling to a pariah in a matter of weeks. The company, which is expected to lay off thousands of employees beginning this week, confirmed it had been contacted by the AG office. Boeing (BA) managed to reach day three of the Dubai Air Show with bids for 50 of its embattled 737 Max jets, a day after getting a firm order for 10 of the jets from leisure airline SunExpress. The bid, which comes on top of a reported firm order from a mystery buyer for 20 of the Max jets, represents a vote of confidence for the now-grounded plane. (CNBC) Alibaba (BABA) will close its order books to institutional investors early for its upcoming secondary listing in Hong Kong, a sign that demand for shares is strong, CNBC reported. The e-commerce giant will close its books at noon today. Alibaba will set the final offer price by Nov. 20 Hong Kong time. Shares of Alibaba will begin trading on Nov. 26.

Shares of Coty (COTY) are up slightly after the beauty company said it's paying $600 million for a majority stake in Kylie Jenner's makeup and skincare business. Thousands of Disney+ (DIS) user accounts have been stolen by hackers and put up for sale on the dark web, according to multiple reports. American Express (AXP) is offering bonuses up to about $450,000 to businesses to get them to start taking its cards, according to The Wall Street Journal, which called the effort a way to catch up with Visa (V) and Mastercard (MC). Restaurant Brands International's Burger King (QSR) is being sued by a vegan customer who accused the chain of contaminating its meatless "Impossible" Whoppers by cooking them on the same grills as traditional meat burgers. Morgan Stanley upgraded Broadcom (AVGO) to overweight on increased confidence in the company's software strategy and named the stock its top pick.

