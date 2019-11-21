What to watch today: Dow futures mixed, Charles Schwab wants to buy TD Ameritrade

BY THE NUMBERS

U.S. stock futures pointed to a mixed open on Thursday as Wall Street remains on edge over global economic tensions. Market focus is largely attuned to global trade developments after U.S. legislation on Hong Kong threatened to complicate trade discussions between the world's two largest economies. (CNBC) Charles Schwab (SCHW) is in talks to buy TD Ameritrade (AMTD), and a deal could be announced as early as today. Shares of TD Ameritrade soared as much as 22% in premarket trading on the report. A deal between Schwab and TD Ameritrade would consolidate an industry that has been going through massive disruption. In recent months, all of the major brokerages have announced plans to go to zero commissions. (CNBC) On today's economic calendar, the Philadelphia Fed's manufacturing index for November is released at 8:30 a.m. ET. October existing home sales figures are out at 10 a.m. ET. Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester and Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari speak today. Retail earnings continue today, with Macy's (M) before the bell, followed by Nordstrom (JWN), Gap (GPS), and Ross Stores (ROST) after the bell. (CNBC)

IN THE NEWS TODAY

STOCKS TO WATCH

PayPal (PYPL) is purchasing shopping and rewards platform Honey Science for roughly $4 billion. It's PayPal's largest proposed deal to date. French luxury group LVMH has persuaded U.S. jewelry chain Tiffany & Co (TIF) to provide it with confidential due diligence after it raised its bid to close to $16 billion, people familiar with the matter told Reuters. General Motors (GM) filed a federal racketeering lawsuit against Fiat Chrysler and its former executives, accusing the automaker of bribing United Auto Workers officials to receive more favorable terms in labor negotiations. Germany's cartel authority said it was fining the country's three major carmakers, BMW, Volkswagen and Daimler, a total of $110.84 million for unlawful actions in relation to steel purchases.

WATERCOOLER