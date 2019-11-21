The worst of the global economic slowdown may be in the past, Goldman says

After a year filled with intense worry that both the U.S. and global economy were about to tip into recession, the narrative is changing for 2020. There's growing belief on Wall Street that the worst may be over as the overhang of trade fears, sliding corporate profits and geopolitical worries like Brexit begin to fade. Goldman Sachs, for one, considers the slowdown that permeated 2019 as perhaps being the bottom in the growth outlook. The firm sees easier financial conditions, a strong consumer and the likelihood of a positive outcome from U.S.-China trade talks as fueling a better than expected picture ahead.

"This easing in financial conditions suggests not only that global growth is likely to pick up somewhat in absolute terms, but also that growth may come in stronger than currently predicted by the forecaster community," Jan Hatzius, Goldman's chief economist, wrote in a report compiled with several other economists from the firm's team. Goldman's financial conditions index is closely watched by policymakers. It uses a variety of factors, such as bond yields, stock market prices and interest rates, to compute financial conditions. As things stand now, they are the loosest they've been since before the financial crisis, owing to a rise in the market and a Federal Reserve that changed course sharply from the tightening bias it exhibited through 2017 and 2018. The Fed has cut rates three times this year after four increases in 2018. Those reductions not only cut borrowing costs but also helped assuage investors' nerves after Chairman Jerome Powell, in two notable missteps, gave the impression in late 2018 that the Fed would continue to raise rates and reduce the size of the bond holdings on its balance sheet. Heading into 2020, Goldman has above-consensus calls both on U.S. GDP and global growth — 2.3% domestically against the consensus call for 1.8%, and 3.4% globally vs 3.2%.

'Decent background' for stocks