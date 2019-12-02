Exxon Mobil looks poised for a nearly 50% rally, Bank of America said on Monday as the firm named the company its top U.S. oil major pick for 2020.
Successful project execution and accelerating momentum will push the stock to $100, in what "could (finally) be ExxonMobil's year."
