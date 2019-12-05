Self-professed ex-Trump mistress Karen McDougal sues Fox News for defamation after 'extortion' claim

Karen McDougal, the Playboy model who has said she had an affair with President Donald Trump, has filed a lawsuit against Fox News Network for defamation because of host Tucker Carlson's claim on-air that she extorted Trump by threatening to go public with their affair.

McDougal's suit, filed Wednesday in New York State Supreme Court in Manhattan, says that Carlson's statements last December on the Fox News Channel "were intentionally false and made with reckless disregard for the truth."

The suit, which seeks unspecified monetary damages, notes that "two women approached Donald Trump and threatened to ruin his career and humiliate his family if he doesn't give them money."

"Now that sounds like a classic case of extortion," Carlson added during the Dec. 10, 2018 broadcast of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," the suit says.

While Carlson never mentioned McDougal by name, "it was obvious to a reasonable viewer who he was referring to particularly when Carlson put a picture of McDougal on the screen while reporting that she extorted Trump," the suit says.

The suit notes that McDougal "never approached Trump and threatened to ruin his career or humiliate his family if he did not give her money."

Fox News did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The network is the only named defendant. Carlson was not sued individually.

McDougal was paid $150,000 in 2016 by the Trump-friendly supermarket tabloid The National Enquirer after an attorney for her tried to sell her story about her affair with Trump to the newspaper.

She has said the affair occurred at the same time that Trump was married to first lady Melania Trump.

Under the payment agreement, the Enquirer acquired McDougal's limited life story for her relationship with "any then married man" — but did not publish her account of the affair.

Trump's then-personal lawyer Michael Cohen that same year paid porn star Stormy Daniels $130,000 in exchange for her silence about what she has said was a sexual tryst with Trump years earlier.

That tryst allegedly occurred months after Melania Trump gave birth to her son with the president.

Trump has denied having sex with McDougal and Daniels.

Both payments to the women came in the months before the 2016 presidential election.

Cohen has testified that he facilitated both payments to avoid negative publicity about Trump harming his chances to win election.

Cohen is serving a three-year federal prison term for crimes that include campaign finance violations related to the payments to McDougal and Daniels.