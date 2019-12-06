What to watch today: November jobs, China waives some tariffs and Warren's support falls

BY THE NUMBERS

A rise in U.S. stock futures ahead of the Friday session holds out hope for a third straight day of gains, although the November jobs data could either change or enhance that outlook. The market has been slowly recovering from the Monday and Tuesday sell-offs, but the Dow is still on track for its worst week since mid-August and the S&P 500 and Nasdaq are on pace for their largest weekly losses since late September. (CNBC)



The government's latest monthly employment report is out at 8:30 a.m. ET. Economists are expecting November job growth to appear strong as striking GM workers returned to the workforce. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones expected 187,000 jobs were added in November, and Refinitiv's consensus forecast was 180,000. (CNBC) Also on today's economic and earnings calendars, the University of Michigan's mid-December consumer sentiment index is released at 10 a.m. ET. At the same time, the government releases October data on wholesale inventories. Discount retailer Big Lots (BIG) and apparel and footwear seller Genesco (GCO) are out with quarterly earnings this morning, with no companies scheduled to release numbers after the closing bell. (CNBC)

IN THE NEWS TODAY

STOCKS TO WATCH

Tesla (TSLA) shares could rise to $500 per share if Morgan Stanley's "bull case" plays out, said analyst Adam Jonas. The firm's price target for the automaker's stock remains at $250, but his report said the bull case could play out if the Cybertruck is a success and a more optimistic scenario in China comes to pass. (CNBC) Facebook (FB) is reportedly in talks to lease a landmark Manhattan building in a deal that would make it one of New York's largest corporate tenants and would help offset the lack of Amazon's (AMZN) second headquarters earlier planned for the city. (WSJ) Ulta Beauty (ULTA) reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings, with revenue and comparable sales essentially in line with forecasts. Ulta's results were boosted by sales of its higher margin cosmetics products. Shares were up about 9% in the premarket. Zoom Video Communications (ZM) earned an adjusted 9 cents per share for its latest quarter, 6 cents above estimates, while the video platform provider saw revenue beat Street forecasts as well. However, the shares are under pressure on signs that revenue growth is slowing. DocuSign (DOCU) shares jumped nearly 14% after the online-signature platform posted third-quarter earnings that topped analysts' expectations. The company posted earnings of 11 cents per share excluding certain items on revenue $250 million, compared to the earnings of 3 cents per share and revenue of $240 million analysts forecast. Shares of cloud-computing company PagerDuty (PD) tanked more than 17% after the bell, following its mixed third-quarter earnings and fourth-quarter guidance, plus a new leadership change. Separately, PagerDuty announced that former Salesforce (CRM) executive Dave Justice will join the company as chief revenue officer.

