When it comes to money matters, our brains are actually wired to do it all wrong

Why is it so difficult for people to do the right thing when it comes to money?

We know what we should do — save for the future, track our spending and avoid credit card debt, for example. But for many of us there is a gap between what we know we should do and our behaviors. This knowledge-behavior gap can damage our financial health and leave us feeling ashamed, discouraged and hopeless.

So if we know what we should be doing around money, why is it so hard to make it happen?

It turns out that, when it comes to money matters, we are wired to do it all wrong. Our brains have evolved over thousands of years to focus on short-term survival in a dangerous world with limited resources. They were not designed for today's optimal financial behaviors.

In terms of our instincts, the question isn't why we do the wrong things around money. That is normal. The real anomaly is why any of us do the right thing. It turns out that when we are doing what we should do around money we are overriding our natural impulses.

Many of our chronic struggles with money make perfect sense when we picture ourselves in the environment for which our brains have been optimized — as a member of a small group of closely related migratory people in a world of scarcity and constant threat. That is the context in which our brains have evolved. Our instincts are designed to help us survive and thrive under those conditions.

So why is it so hard to save?

We just aren't wired to save for the future. For our ancestors, there was little point in saving.