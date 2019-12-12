Everything Jim Cramer said about the stock market on 'Mad Money,' including trade deal stocks, tariff impacts, Robinhood fractional shares

CNBC's Jim Cramer reveals a list of stocks that he thinks would be worth buying if the United States and China come to terms on a trade deal. The "Mad Money" host, however, goes on to let viewers know that he is still in favor of President Donald Trump adding more tariffs to Chinese imports to force the country to make more concessions in a trade deal. Later in the show he sits down with Robinhood co-CEO Vladimir Tenev to get insight into its soon-to-be-released fractional investing options.

Stocks to bet on a trade deal

U.S. President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping shake hands before their bilateral meeting during the G-20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan on June 29, 2019. Kevin Lamarque | Reuters

CNBC's has taken note of President Donald Trump's newfound optimism but remains skeptical of the odds that leaders of the U.S. and China will sign on a trade deal in the near future. In keeping with the spirit of the time, however, the "Mad Money" host on Thursday revealed a basket of stocks that he thinks will be buoyed by the teased agreement. "I still think the best way to bet on a trade deal is by presuming something's going to go wrong, even after today's encouraging developments," he said, adding he would rather own "stocks that have nothing to do with the trade war, but I know people have been demanding this list."

A case against free trade with China

Chinese President Xi Jinping attends a Russian-Chinese energy and business forum on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russia June 7, 2019. Maxim Shemetov | Reuters

Cramer laid out his case for holding a hard-line position in the U.S.-China trade war. The host said he's cynical about free trade as opposed to most Wall Street professionals, highlighting that China's practices of subsidizing domestic companies has negatively impacted America's manufacturing economy, including electronics, toys and even gift wrapping, which once was a moneymaker for his father, "Pops." "With each of these items, I see a group of towns that's been decimated by permanent, normal trade relations with China, just like the towns that made gift wrap for my dad's jobbing business," he said.

Robinhood to open up fractional stock-trading option

Twenty/20

More than 200,000 Robinhood users are "already in line" for fractional stock trading on the app in the few hours since it announced the service, co-CEO Vladimir Tenev told Cramer. "The early signs are really promising," the co-founder said in a one-on-one interview. "We just have to keep focus on what we've always been focused on, which is keep reducing friction and be the best place possible for new investors to start investing."

Cramer's lightning round