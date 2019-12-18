Chief Justice John Roberts will play a starring role in Trump's impeachment trial in the Senate

U.S. President Donald Trump, left, and John Roberts, chief justice of the U.S. Supreme Court.

Chief Justice John Roberts will play a key role in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial in the Senate.

The 64-year-old George W. Bush appointee will serve as the presiding officer in what will be only the third impeachment trial in U.S. history.

Roberts, a longtime establishment Republican who has at times found himself at odds with the president, has broad discretion to shape the proceedings under longstanding Senate rules. But it's likely that Roberts, who has sought to limit the appearance of partisanship in the federal judiciary, will seek to minimize his role.

The Senate's impeachment rules from former President Bill Clinton's 1999 impeachment call for the chief justice to "direct all the forms of proceedings while the Senate is sitting for the purpose of trying an impeachment, and all forms during the trial not otherwise specially provided for."

The rules say the chief justice "may rule on all questions of evidence."

Under those rules, an adaptation of which is expected to apply to the coming impeachment, a majority of senators may overrule the chief's decisions. The GOP has a 53-member Senate majority.

The most pressing questions Roberts could face might concern potential prosecution witnesses.

Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York, the top Democrat in the Senate, has pushed to subpoena White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and former national security advisor John Bolton, among others, to appear for questioning. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has so far rejected Schumer's demands.

The last chief justice to preside over an impeachment trial, the late William Rehnquist, took a largely passive role in overseeing the trial, generally leaving procedural questions to the senators. Roberts, who clerked for Rehnquist in the early 1980s before joining the Reagan administration, has given no indication he plans to take a more interventionist role.

McConnell said this month that he is coordinating with Trump and the White House counsel on the impeachment procedures, infuriating Democrats.

"I'm going to take my cues from the president's lawyers," McConnell said in an interview with Fox News personality Sean Hannity.

The trial, expected to begin in January, comes as the Supreme Court considers a slate of high-profile disputes, including three cases involving Trump's effort to shield his financial records from local prosecutors in New York as well as multiple Democratic-led congressional committees. Those cases will be heard in late March or early April.

The top court has already heard major cases over LGBT worker rights, the Second Amendment, and the Obama-era program that shields the young migrants known as Dreamers this term. It will hear cases over a Louisiana abortion regulation and the constitutionality of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau in March.

The court is expected to release its opinions in those cases in June, as the 2020 presidential race is in full swing.