What to watch today: House votes on impeachment, FedEx shares sink and teens vaping pot

BY THE NUMBERS

U.S. stock futures were pointing to modest gains at the Wednesday open, following more record closes for the major averages. The S&P 500 leads the pack with 30 record closes for 2019, although the Nasdaq Composite has the largest year-to-date gain at just under 33%. The Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq have all risen for five straight sessions, giving the Dow its longest win streak in three months and the Nasdaq its longest in more than five months. (CNBC) No major government economic reports are on today's calendar. Though CNBC's Steve Liesman interviews New York Fed President John Williams at 10:15 a.m. ET on "Squawk On the Street."



* Weekly mortgage applications drop 5% as rates flatten (CNBC) General Mills (GIS) and Paychex (PAYX) are out with quarterly earnings this morning, while Micron Technology (MU) and Herman Miller (MLHR) issue their numbers after the bell. (CNBC)



Shares of FedEx (FDX) were sinking about 7% in the pre-market after the delivery giant reported worse-than-expected adjusted quarterly earnings and revenue. FedEx also cut its fiscal 2020 profit forecast on higher costs and the end of its delivery relationship with Amazon (AMZN), among other factors. (CNBC)



* Amazon sellers are the latest casualty from the company's spat with FedEx (CNBC)

IN THE NEWS TODAY

STOCKS TO WATCH

The FTC is seeking to stop drug maker Illumina (ILMN) from buying Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB) over possible antitrust concerns. Illumina said it disagreed with the FTC action and would push for the deal to close. Cigna (CI) will sell its non-health benefits unit to New York Life for more than $6 billion, reported the Financial Times. Cintas (CTAS) reported quarterly profit of $2.27 per share, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03, with the uniform maker's revenue also coming in above estimates. Results got a boost from organic revenue growth of 10.6% in the company's First Aid and Safety Services unit. Steelcase (SCS) beat estimates by 11 cents with quarterly profit of 46 cents per share, with the office furniture maker's revenue also exceeding Wall Street forecasts. Steelcase reported particularly strong profit growth in the Americas and EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa) regions.

WATERCOOLER