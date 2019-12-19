5 things to know before the stock market opens Thursday

1. Dow to open flat as Wall Street sees Clinton-like impeachment outcome

Traders on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) watch the opening of the public hearing in the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump on November 13, 2019 in New York City, United States. Spencer Platt | Getty Images

2. Trump remains defiant as he faces a Senate trial

President Donald Trump reacts while speaking during a campaign rally in Battle Creek, Michigan, December 18, 2019. Leah Millis | Reuters

Following Wednesday night's vote, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters she wants to see if Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell would lay out the trial procedures before she sends over the impeachment articles. Trump, only the third president ever to be charged with high crimes and misdemeanors, now faces a trial in the GOP-led Senate. But it's highly unlikely he'll be removed from office, since it would take a two-thirds majority. No Senate Republicans have signaled that they would vote to convict Trump. The president, remaining defiant, held a reelection rally in Michigan as the House was voting to impeach him.

3. Biden still leads the pack as Democrats prepare to debate

Former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during the Democratic Presidential Debate at Tyler Perry Studios November 20, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. Alex Wong | Getty Images

4. China releases a new tariff exemption list

A US cargo ship is seen at the Yangshan Deep-Water Port, an automated cargo wharf, in Shanghai on April 9, 2018. Johannes Eisele | AFP | Getty Images

China on Thursday unveiled a new list of import tariff exemptions for six chemical and oil products from the U.S., days after the world's two largest economies announced a "phase one" trade deal. Beijing on Dec. 6 waived tariffs for some U.S. soybeans and pork shipments, nine days before the two sides reached the preliminary deal to cancel new U.S. tariffs that had been planned to take effect on Chinese imports. U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer last week acknowledged there remained hard work in the next phases of negotiations.

5. Tesla shares close at a record high

Elon Musk attends the groundbreaking ceremony of the Tesla Gigafactory in Shanghai, east China, on January 7, 2019. Ding Ting | Xinhua News Agency | Getty Images