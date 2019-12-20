Boss wants to help pay your student loans? Sounds great, but there may be limits

Student debt is leading job seekers to seriously consider positions at employers that offer loan repayment assistance as a benefit.

Outstanding education debt has outpaced credit card and auto debt. The average college graduate leaves school $30,000 in the red today, up from $10,000 in the 1990s.

Student loan assistance, which started as a niche offering by a handful of companies, is slowly finding its way into the mainstream menu of workplace benefits — although it's still not exactly widespread. According to the Society for Human Resource Management's 2018 Employee Benefits survey, 4% of U.S. companies have offered this benefit since 2016, up from 3% in 2015.

Meanwhile, Republicans and Democrats in Congress have introduced legislation to make such student debt benefits tax-free. Depending on your employer, any help you currently receive could be considered taxable income.

Since the benefit is still in its early stages, each company has its own model. Many employers add caveats, including a minimum time you must have worked at the company to qualify or caps on how much you can receive in a year.

Here's how the benefit works at six companies: