"Networks unlock valuable advice, insights, and influence that can either exacerbate existing social strata, or be powerful levers for equity and opportunity. It's time to shift to the latter."

These gaps shape young people's later career plans and prospects. The majority of postsecondary students report turning to their informal social networks for college major and career advice.

The professional networking company LinkedIn, whose CEO Jeff Weiner has been especially vocal about these disparities, has dubbed this the "network gap." The network gap refers to the advantage some people have over others in accessing opportunity based on where they grew up, where they went to school, and where they work. In fact, according to LinkedIn's own data, people who are referred for a job are a whopping nine times more likely to get it.

The good news is that professionals are increasingly recognizing that sharing their network is a powerful tool for promoting social mobility. And new initiatives and tools are making it easier than ever to do so.

On the national Mentoring Connector database, you can find -- in just a few clicks -- a host of quality-vetted opportunities to mentor young people in your region. And with new technologies on the rise, if formal, in-person mentoring models are out of reach, you can also lend your social capital online. To provide career-specific know-how, you can join the Seattle-based nonprofit Educurious's expert network. Educurious offers project-based courses in which experts work with students through video chat to discuss real-world problems together. Or you can participate in the internship platform Parker Dewey's Gigs for Good initiative, aimed at opening up short-term job opportunities (and in turn, expanding professional networks) for students from underrepresented backgrounds. You can also take a page from LinkedIn's "Plus One Pledge," which encourages the networking giant's users to share their time, experience, and networks with people who lack access to the connections they need to get the jobs they want.