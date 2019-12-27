A contractor guides a steel beam into place while working on the Korean Air Wilshire Grand hotel and office building in downtown Los Angeles.

For some people, a bad day at work means missing a deadline or getting yelled at by your boss. For others, it means a serious injury — or worse.

There were 5,250 workplace deaths last year, a slight increase from 2017, according to new data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The rate of fatal work injuries remained unchanged at 3.5 per 100,000 workers.

"We're treading water when it comes to worker safety," says Ken Kolosh, the statistics manager for the National Safety Council. "We need to do a better job of protecting workers. Death on the job is not what it should take to get the job done."

The most common workplace deaths were related to transportation, with transportation accidents accounting for more than 2,000 work-related deaths. That's 40% of all work-related fatalities.

The second-most common workplace fatalities involved contact with objects and equipment, which increased 13% to 786 incidents last year. The increase reflected a 39% spike in the number of workers caught in running equipment or machinery, and a 17% increase in the number hit by falling objects or equipment.

Many of the most dangerous jobs on the list, including fishing, farming, logging, and roof construction are also socially important, notes Robert Hughes, an assistant professor in the legal studies and business ethics department of the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

"We need food, we need homes with roofs, and a society like ours couldn't do without lumber," he said. "Jobs that involve driving are dangerous, but our society can't do without drivers."

Still, employers have an ethical (and legal) obligation to provide a safe work environment. Here's a look at the 10 most dangerous jobs in America, based on BLS data: