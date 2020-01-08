Cramer on buying after the Iran-driven plunge: 'Desperation to get into this market is extraordinary'

Investors want to buy into the stock market so badly that they will even use as a reason the overnight plunge on Iran's military retaliation against the U.S., CNBC's Jim Cramer said Wednesday.

"The desperation to get into this market is extraordinary," Cramer said on "Squawk on the Street." "It's frantic. They don't even wait until the opening bell to get in. They try to take advantage of every little bit to be able to get in."

The "Mad Money" host's comments came after S&P 500 futures turned higher early on Wednesday morning, coming back from an overnight drop of more than 1.6%, in the immediate aftermath of Iran launching more than a dozen ballistic missiles against two bases housing U.S. troops in Iraq on Tuesday night. Stocks went on to open relatively flat on Wall Street on Wednesday.

The S&P 500, based on Tuesday's close, was less than 1% away from record highs. The index in 2019 soared more than 28% for its best annual gain ‌in six years.

Meanwhile, international oil prices surged 4% overnight after the Iran attacks. But like stocks, crude steadied as the Iranian moves were seen as less severe than feared.

There are no reports of any U.S. service members being hurt. Oil turned negative Wednesday morning.

However, the major market story early Wednesday was the record high for the Nasdaq, which briefly crossed 9,100.

"The frantic buying in the Nasdaq is kind of insane," said Cramer, ahead of the open and referring to Nasdaq futures strength.

"The underlying theme is ... the technology is ahead of where we thought and that 5G is actually going to be in the numbers," he said, meaning next-generation wireless 5G advances will help some companies' earnings.