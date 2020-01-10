Dow's vies for 29,000 close, JP Morgan healthcare event, bank trade: 3 things to watch for Monday

A trader works on the floor at the closing bell of the New York Stock Exchange, December 30, 2019. Bryan R Smith | Reuters

Here's what you need to know about Monday before you hit the door for the weekend.

Close above 29,000?

The Dow Jones Industrial Average set a new intraday high on Friday, briefly topping the 29,000 level before finishing down slightly for the session. If the Dow can finish above that level Monday, it will be the third new thousand-level threshold the index has broken through since the beginning of 2019. The index finished up slightly for the week, booking a gain of less than 1% as stocks mostly shrugged off the tensions between Iran and the United States. The Nasdaq and S&P 500 posted similar gains for the week, but all the major indexes following a weaker than expected jobs report.

JP Morgan healthcare conference

The J.P. Morgan healthcare conference kicks off on Monday, with more than 450 companies slated to present over four days in San Francisco. Jamie Dimon, the bank's chief executive officer, and GlaxoSmithKline CEO Emma Walmsley are two of the keynote speakers for the event, which is expected to have about 9,000 attendees. Biotech stocks often see big price moves around the conference. J.P. Morgan research analysts said in a note to clients that four stocks, including Amarin and Mirati Therapeutics, rose more than 30% during the week of the conference last year. Over the past 19 years of the conference, biotech stocks have outperformed the S&P 500 during the week of the conference 84% of the time, J.P. Morgan said.

Last trades before bank earnings start