5 things to know before the stock market opens Wednesday

1. Dow to open steady ahead of US-China trade deal signing

2. Target shares sink after the retailer reports soft holiday season sales

Shares of Target were losing about 8% in the premarket after the retailer early Wednesday reported holiday sales that missed estimates. Target said that same-store sales during November and December were up just 1.4%. Toy sales were flat and electronics were down. Apparel and grocery sales were up. Digital sales rose 19%. Despite missing the overall sales mark during November and December, Target maintained its prior outlook for fourth-quarter earnings, with Q4 still tracking to be the company's 11th consecutive quarter of same-store sales gains.

3. Strong bond trading revenues boosts Q4 bank results

4. Trump tweets that US helps Apple on trade so it should help authorities

President Donald Trump slammed Apple, suggesting in a tweet that the tech giant should unlock password-protected iPhones used by the shooting suspect at a Navy base in Pensacola, Florida in December. On Monday, Attorney General William Barr said Apple had not provided "substantive assistance" in unlocking the alleged Pensacola shooter's two iPhones.

5. House to finally send Trump impeachment articles to the Senate

