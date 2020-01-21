Huawei founder says Chinese giant can 'survive further attacks' from the US as he predicts escalation

Huawei CEO Ren Zhengfei attends a session at the Congress center during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, on January 21, 2020. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP) (Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images)

Washington may step up its campaign against Huawei, but the impact on business will be minimal, the Chinese telecom giant's founder, Ren Zhengfei, said on Tuesday.

Huawei has been the target of U.S. concern over its links to the Chinese government. Washington maintains that Huawei is a national security risk because its networking equipment could be used for espionage by the Chinese government. Huawei denies all the claims.

Last year Huawei was put on a U.S. blacklist that restricted its access to American technology. Ren expects that pressure to continue.

"This year the U.S. might further escalate their campaign against Huawei, but I feel the impact on Huawei's business would not be very significant," Ren said at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

"This year in 2020, since we already gained experience from last year and we got a stronger team, I think we are more confident that we can survive even further attacks," he added.