Google will 'iterate' the design that made it harder to tell ads from search results following backlash

Google's latest design change to its search results received blowback from some who said it blurred the lines between search ads and regular search results. On Friday, Google responded, saying it will be experimenting with different designs, some that will not include the icons that make ads look visually similar to those organic search results.

As a part of a recent redesign to desktop search results, the company made paid links look more like the unpaid, organic search results users see. The word "Ad" in bold text appears next to the advertisements, which typically appear as the first few results in a search, and are therefore more likely to be clicked on and generate ad revenue for Google. Ad search results have gone through several design changes over the years. For example, Google previously used yellow and green "Ad" boxes to differentiate search ads from organic search results. The latest redesign was an attempt to clarify sources of information, the company said last week.

But asked to respond to feedback on the changes, Google said it might move away from this latest design.

"We're dedicated to improving the desktop experience for Search, and as part of our efforts we rolled out a new design last week, mirroring the design that we've had for many months on mobile," a Google spokeswoman said in an email. "...We are experimenting with a change to the current desktop favicons, and will continue to iterate on the design over time."

Google said the icons that now display a small brand image or the word "Ad" may not appear in new iterations as it experiments with the design. The company said within the last year it has made more than 3,000 changes to search, ranging from smaller tweaks to more significant changes. Google added that its goal is to create a better search experience for users and that they should expect the design to evolve over time.

The company also said it has business incentives to make sure users are satisfied with ads, and that if users have a bad ad experience, they are deterred from clicking on other ads. It said when a user clicks on a Google Search Ad, the company wants it to be because the ad looked relevant and useful, not because it was confusing.

Before Google said it would be experimenting on the new design change, experts told CNBC that while the redesign improves user experience, the latest iteration may be a response to a business need.

"We can talk all day long about user experience and results, but the elephant in the room is that Google is an ad business too, and there's a big profit consideration to how they alter the search landscape," said Heather Rist Murphy, vice president of performance content at digital marketing agency Nina Hale. "In the last two years, on the organic side, the company has played around with the model and at the end of the day, they are going to add to their bottom line."

Google currently faces antitrust probes into its ad business and questions from lawmakers about how it handles its users' private information. And with regulations like GDPR and California's new privacy act, along with Google's announcement it's ending third-party cookie support within two years, Google and other rival digital ad platforms will need to think about where to grow, especially since the ability to target, measure, attribute and optimize could be limited, said Chris Apostle, chief media officer at digital agency iCrossing.

The redesign is already garnering scrutiny from legislators: The Washington Post reported Friday that Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., accused Google of blurring the lines between paid advertising and search results, calling it "yet another example of a platform exploiting its bottleneck power for commercial gain, to the detriment of both consumers and also small businesses."

Google originally said the new look is an expansion of an announcement it made last summer, which would introduce the redesign to mobile searches. But the new design launched on desktop searches last week, garnering confusion from users and press who noticed.

The redesign comes as Alphabet has shown signs of preparing for a slowdown in its core digital advertising business, which still accounts for the vast majority of its revenue. Ad revenue slowed in the company's first quarter of 2019 and profit declined in the third quarter compared to the year prior.

After coming up slightly short of earnings-per-share expectations in its last earnings report in October, the stock dipped, but has since rebounded. At this point, Wall Street is still bullish on the company's ad growth, which contributed to the company achieving a trillion-dollar market cap for the first time last week.

Here's an example of what the redesigned search results look like on desktop: