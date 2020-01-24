Why small businesses are banking on better benefits

From a 401(k) plan to pet insurance for Fido, in today's tight labor market, workers expect far more than just health insurance from their employers.

For small businesses, that's been a problem.

There are more small companies and startups than ever before yet, because of their size, these firms have traditionally been at a disadvantage when it comes to benefit packages.

For starters, it's costly, and managing benefits is exceptionally hard on small-business owners, who often wear many hats, according to John Scott, retirement savings director at Pew Charitable Trusts. "It's a bandwidth issue," he said.

Yet, for employees, these offerings are increasingly important, Scott said, especially as wages remain stagnant and younger workers, in particular, put more emphasis on finding a career with a flexible schedule and a better work-life balance.

More from Personal Finance:

These are the work perks job seekers really want

Here are the 10 best cities for jobs in 2020

How to teach your kid to think like an entrepreneur

Thanks to a crew of fintech firms, including TriNet, Zenefits and Gusto, there is a way to bring big company benefits to small businesses.

Now, more employers are rethinking what they can do to recruit and keep top talent.﻿

"We want to have a seat at the table," said Ralph Clark, president and CEO of ShotSpotter, a gunshot-detection service used by law enforcement agencies.

ShotSpotter, based in California's Silicon Valley, has just over 100 employees. "We lead with purpose and a lot of folks are attracted to our company," Clark said. "But we know we have to be competitive."

Clark hired benefits manager TriNet to enhance the company's offerings. "We are not in a position to give everyone breakfast, lunch and dinner for free," he said. "But our choice options are going to be right up there with Google."