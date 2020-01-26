'Heartbroken in the house that Kobe Bryant built': Lakers legend remembered at Grammys

As musicians and singers arrived at Los Angeles's Staples Center Sunday for the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards, another crowd was gathering to pay tribute to Kobe Bryant.
The shocking death of Los Angeles Lakers legend and his daughter in a helicopter crash occurred just hours before the televised event was set to start. There were no survivors of the crash.
Sprinkled throughout the ceremony were tributes to Bryant, in words, in song and, sometimes, the simple display of his jersey.
Lizzo kicked off the awards show saying "This is for Kobe" before singing "Cuz I Love You" and "Truth Hurts."
Alicia Keys, the host of the event, alongside Boys II Men, sang "It's So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday" in tribute to the basketball star before placing a spotlight on his jersey.
"We're literally standing here heartbroken in the house that Kobe Bryant built," she said.
Outside mourners gathered wearing the basketball icon's jersey and laid flowers and art at a makeshift memorial.
Bryant, 41, played for 20 years with the Los Angeles Lakers and is considered one of the best basketball players of all time. He won five NBA championships, was an 18-time All-Star and is fourth on the NBA's all-time scoring list.
DJ Khaled brought a T-shirt featuring Bryant to the show's red carpet. Khaled who participated in a tribute to Nipsey Hussle, said he would also be paying tribute to Bryant and his daughter during the performance during a red carpet interview.
Lil Nas X paid his respects to Bryant by placing a Bryant jersey on the set during his performance of "Old Town Road." Another Bryant jersey was held up during a performance by Aerosmith and RUN-D.M.C.