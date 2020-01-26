'Heartbroken in the house that Kobe Bryant built': Lakers legend remembered at Grammys

Host US singer-songwriter Alicia Keys (2nd L) and Boyz II Men sing in honor of late NBA legend Kobe Bryant during the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards on January 26, 2020, in Los Angeles.

As musicians and singers arrived at Los Angeles's Staples Center Sunday for the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards, another crowd was gathering to pay tribute to Kobe Bryant.

The shocking death of Los Angeles Lakers legend and his daughter in a helicopter crash occurred just hours before the televised event was set to start. There were no survivors of the crash.

Sprinkled throughout the ceremony were tributes to Bryant, in words, in song and, sometimes, the simple display of his jersey.

Lizzo kicked off the awards show saying "This is for Kobe" before singing "Cuz I Love You" and "Truth Hurts."

Alicia Keys, the host of the event, alongside Boys II Men, sang "It's So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday" in tribute to the basketball star before placing a spotlight on his jersey.

"We're literally standing here heartbroken in the house that Kobe Bryant built," she said.

Outside mourners gathered wearing the basketball icon's jersey and laid flowers and art at a makeshift memorial.