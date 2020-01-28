Coronavirus live updates: Chinese health officials say death toll has risen to 132

People wearing face masks ride escalators inside Hankou Railway Station on January 22, 2020 in Wuhan, China. A new infectious coronavirus known as "2019-nCoV" was discovered in Wuhan last week. Getty Images

This is a live blog. Please check back for updates. All times below in Beijing Time, beginning on Wednesday.

8:13 am: China's National Health Commission reports latest figures as of end of Tuesday

Chinese health officials said confirmed 1,459 new cases and 26 additional deaths (25 in Hubei and 1 in Henan). Those figures bring the total cases to 5,974 confirmed cases, with 132 deaths and 103 cured, according to the National Health Commission.

7:27 am: Scientists in Australia have reportedly recreated a lab-grown version of coronavirus

Reuters reports that a team of scientists have successfully grown a version of coronavirus in the lab. The news service reported that the breakthrough would help researchers around the world as they race to develop a vaccine and detection tests.

7:14 am: Chinese province at epicenter of outbreak reports 25 more deaths, 840 new cases

Hubei province reported an additional 840 cases and 25 deaths. As of the end of Jan. 28, the province said that brings cases in the region to 3,554 and its death toll to 125, with the majority of those located in Hubei's capital city, Wuhan. Hubei also said 80 people had been cured.

7:08 am: White House tells airlines it may suspend all China-US flights