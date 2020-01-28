Coronavirus live updates: Chinese health officials say death toll has risen to 132

This is a live blog. Please check back for updates.
All times below in Beijing Time, beginning on Wednesday.
Chinese health officials said confirmed 1,459 new cases and 26 additional deaths (25 in Hubei and 1 in Henan). Those figures bring the total cases to 5,974 confirmed cases, with 132 deaths and 103 cured, according to the National Health Commission.
Reuters reports that a team of scientists have successfully grown a version of coronavirus in the lab. The news service reported that the breakthrough would help researchers around the world as they race to develop a vaccine and detection tests.
Hubei province reported an additional 840 cases and 25 deaths. As of the end of Jan. 28, the province said that brings cases in the region to 3,554 and its death toll to 125, with the majority of those located in Hubei's capital city, Wuhan. Hubei also said 80 people had been cured.
The White House has told airline executives it's considering suspending flights from China to the U.S. amid an escalating outbreak of a new coronavirus that has infected thousands of people across the world, people familiar with the matter told CNBC. The restrictions could affect flights into and out of China, as well as airports across the United States, the officials said.
