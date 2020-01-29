Asia stocks set to trade higher as investors watch Apple suppliers amid strong iPhone sales

Stocks in Asia were set to trade higher at the open on Wednesday after stocks on Wall Street recovered overnight from their biggest sell-off in more than three months amid coronavirus fears.

Futures pointed to a higher open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 23,315 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 23,330. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 23,215.71.

Meanwhile, stocks in Australia rose in early trade, with the S&P/ASX 200 up about 0.3%.

Shares in Asia had slipped on Tuesday, with South Korea's Kospi dropping about 3%.

Meanwhile, shares of Apple suppliers in Asia will be watched, after the Cupertino-based tech giant posted earnings and iPhone sales that smashed expectations.

Markets in China remain closed on Wednesday for a holiday.