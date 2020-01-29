Asia stocks set to trade higher as investors watch Apple suppliers amid strong iPhone sales

Stocks in Asia were set to trade higher at the open on Wednesday after stocks on Wall Street recovered overnight from their biggest sell-off in more than three months amid coronavirus fears.
Futures pointed to a higher open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 23,315 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 23,330. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 23,215.71.
Meanwhile, stocks in Australia rose in early trade, with the S&P/ASX 200 up about 0.3%.
Shares in Asia had slipped on Tuesday, with South Korea's Kospi dropping about 3%.
Meanwhile, shares of Apple suppliers in Asia will be watched, after the Cupertino-based tech giant posted earnings and iPhone sales that smashed expectations.
Markets in China remain closed on Wednesday for a holiday.
Overnight stateside, the Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 187.05 points to close at 28,722.85. The S&P 500 advanced 1% to end its trading day at 3,276.24. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.4% to close at 9,269.68.
Investors continue to weigh concerns over the ongoing virus outbreak that has infected more than 4,500 and left more than 100 dead in China. The White House has told airlines that it may suspend all flights from China to the U.S., according to people familiar with the matter.
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 97.970 after rising to levels above 98.1 earlier.
The Japanese yen traded at 109.14 per dollar after weakening from levels below 109 yesterday. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.6763 after rising from levels around $0.674 yesterday.
Here's a look at what's on tap in the day ahead: