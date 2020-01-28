What to watch today: Dow to bounce, coronavirus cases spike and Boeing secures financing

It's a busy morning for economic numbers, beginning with December durable goods orders at 8:30 a.m. ET. The S&P/Case-Shiller report on home prices is out at 9 a.m. At 10 a.m. ET, the Conference Board issues its January Consumer Confidence Index. Fed policymakers begin a two-day meeting today, with an interest rate decision and policy statement coming at 2 p.m. ET tomorrow. * Treasury yields turn lower ahead of Fed meeting (CNBC)

U.S. stock futures were higher after the worst day of 2020 for stocks on concerns about the widening outbreak of coronavirus in China. But the projected rebound will only make a small dent in Monday's losses. The Dow and S&P 500 had their worst day since October, the Nasdaq since August, and the Dow went negative for 2020 with Monday's slide. (CNBC)

Chinese health authorities said today that the coronavirus outbreak has killed 106 people and infected 4,515. The new numbers represent a sharp increase from yesterday. The U.S. State Department raised its travel advisory for China from Level 2 to Level 3, asking Americans to "reconsider travel to China" because of the fast-spreading virus. (CNBC)



* CDC is monitoring 110 possible coronavirus cases across 26 states in US (CNBC)

* Coronavirus prompts automakers to evacuate workers, weigh production delays (CNBC)

* Coronavirus vs. SARS: Health experts on the key differences (CNBC)



Hong Kong's leader has announced that all rail links to mainland China will be cut starting Friday as fears grow about the spread of a new virus. Chief Executive Carrie Lam said today that both the high-speed rail station and the regular train station would be closed in a containment effort.

President Donald Trump's lawyers are set to finish their opening statements today, after laying out a multi-pronged defense in Day 2 at the Senate impeachment trial on Monday. Key GOP senators said that reports about former national security advisor John Bolton shifts the tide in favor of calling him as a witness. (CNBC)



* Trump to hold a rally today with congressman who recently switched to be a Republican (USA Today)

Trump is set to unveil his administration's much-anticipated Mideast peace plan today, the latest American attempt to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The president is expected to present the proposal alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (AP)

Afghan forces and Taliban fighters clashed in a central region where a U.S. military aircraft crashed, officials said today, as the government tried to reach the wreckage site in a Taliban stronghold. On Monday, the U.S. military said an E-11A aircraft crashed in the province of Ghazni, but disputed Taliban claims to have brought it down. (Reuters)

Boeing (BA) has secured commitments of more than $12 billion in financing from more than a dozen banks, as the industrial giant shores up its balance sheet from the nearly yearlong grounding of the 737 Max. Boeing is expected to detail its financing strategy when it reports earnings before the market opens tomorrow. (CNBC)

The Supreme Court said it will allow the Trump administration's "public charge" rule to take effect after the immigration policy had been blocked by lower courts. The rule will make it more difficult for immigrants to obtain permanent residency, or green cards, if they have used or are likely to use public benefits like food stamps and Medicaid. (CNBC)

Federal antitrust regulators are probing a possible deal between a major U.S. dairy cooperative and Dean Foods, the bankrupt milk-processing giant, as the dairy industry realigns after decades of declining milk consumption. Federal officials are asking farmers and retailers to weigh in, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The pilot of the helicopter that crashed near Los Angeles, killing Kobe Bryant and eight others, told air traffic controllers in his last radio message that he was climbing to avoid a cloud layer before plunging more than 1,000 feet into a hillside. Some experts suggested that the pilot might have gotten disoriented because of fog. (AP)



* NBA postpones tonight's Lakers-Clippers game after Bryant's death (USA Today)

* In Bryant's passing, the WNBA also lost a real 'advocate' (CNBC)