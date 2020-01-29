European markets eye higher open, brushing off coronavirus concerns

European markets are expected to open higher on Wednesday as investors in the region brush off concerns about the spread of the China coronavirus.

London's FTSE index is seen opening 22 points higher at 7,503, the German DAX up 42 points at 13,355 and the French CAC up 6 points at 5,931, according to IG.

A rally in European markets sentiment follows a rebound in U.S. stocks on Tuesday, after the market's biggest sell-off in more than three months. But in Asia, shares in Hong Kong plummeted Wednesday as markets returned from the Lunar New Year holiday amid coronavirus fears.

Chinese health officials say the death toll has risen to 132 with the number of coronavirus cases in China now having topped that of SARS. Between Nov. 1, 2002, and July 31, 2003, China had 5,327 SARS cases, according to the World Health Organization.

Chinese President Xi Jinping called on the country to strengthen its resolve on Tuesday, saying "I believe that as long as we strengthen our confidence, help each other, adopt scientific prevention and containment measures, and persist in precise policies, we will definitely win the battle against the outbreak."

Stocks to watch Wednesday include LVMH which posted weaker sales growth in the fourth quarter as the French luxury goods company sees softer demand in Hong Kong amid anti-government protests.

Earnings come from Santander, Novartis and SEB on Wednesday and, on the data front, France and Italy release consumer confidence figures for January.