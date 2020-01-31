Here are Friday's biggest analyst calls: Uber, World Wrestling, Amgen and more

JPMorgan said in its view of the ridesharing company that it sees it "driving" towards profitability.

"Uber occupies a leadership position in Rideshare and Food delivery in most parts of the world and has rapidly increased its gross bookings from ~$34B in 2017 to an estimated $65B in 2019. We expect upside in Uber shares to be driven by 1) continued US Rideshare rationalization as well as stability in international rideshare markets; 2) product focus as Uber rolls out loyalty products to amplify engagement on the platform; 3) decisive steps being taken to achieve 2021 profitability; and 4) investments in autonomous and other offerings (incl. freight), which provide optionality. With key events like the lock-up behind us, we believe Uber looks attractive at ~3.3x our 2020E Adj. net revenue."