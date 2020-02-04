Europe markets set for higher open amid earnings; coronavirus fears abate

European markets are expected to open higher on Tuesday as sentiment improves and investors brush aside economic fears over the coronavirus outbreak.

London's FTSE index is expected to open 31 points higher at 7,366, Germany's DAX up 51 points at 13,092 and the French CAC 16 points higher at 5,851, according to IG.

Global markets are seeing a rebound in sentiment after sharp declines related to concerns over the spread of the coronavirus. In Asia, mainland Chinese stocks were higher by Tuesday as investors weighed the potential economic impact of the outbreak. As of end of Monday, there were a total of 425 deaths and 20,438 confirmed cases in the country.

Two Chinese state media outlets on Tuesday urged investors not to panic over the plunge in mainland markets a day earlier.

In the U.S., results from the first-in-the-nation Iowa caucuses were delayed Monday night as the state's Democratic Party said a "reporting issue" caused "inconsistencies" in some data.

Market focus in Europe will be also concentrated on the forthcoming trade talks between the U.K. and EU. On Monday, both sides set out their diverging negotiating positions on a future relationship, setting up likely obstacles in forthcoming trade talks, as well as some areas where compromise could be found.

Earnings come from Carlsberg, Intesa Sanpaolo, Glencore and BP while on the data front, euro zone producer prices are released.