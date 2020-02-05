5 things to know before the stock market opens Wednesday

1. Dow set to increase, making up and them some after Friday's plunge

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the opening bell in New York, January 24, 2020. Lucas Jackson | Reuters

2. Tesla shares under pressure after a two-day, 33% winning streak

The China-built Tesla Model 3 is unveiled at a Tesla store on November 22, 2019 in Shanghai, China. Zhang Hengwei | China News Service | Visual China Group | Getty Images

Shares of Tesla were off about 3% in the premarket after surging another 13.7% on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday downgraded the stock, which has more than doubled this year. Investors should wait for a better opportunity to buy after Tesla's "electrifying" run, Canaccord said in a note to clients. A Tesla executive said cars initially scheduled for delivery in early February will be delayed due to the outbreak of the new coronavirus. On Monday, Tesla shares soared nearly 20%. The stock has skyrocked nearly 300% in the past six months.

3. Disney beats on quarterly results, warns on coronavirus impact

A visitor wearing a mask walks outside the Shanghai Disney Resort, that will be closed during the Chinese Lunar New Year holiday following the outbreak of a new coronavirus, in Shanghai, China January 24, 2020. Aly Song | Reuters

Shares of Dow component Walt Disney were little changed in premarket trading after the media and theme park giant announced after-the-bell Tuesday fiscal first-quarter earnings and revenue that beat expectations. The company said its new Disney+ video streaming service had 26.5 million paying subscribers during the quarter. Disney also expects to take a $175 million hit from the coronavirus outbreak if its Hong Kong and Shanghai Disney parks were to remain closed for two months.

4. Nike warns on coronavirus as confirmed cases and the death toll rises

The Nike Inc. logo is displayed at the entrance to the company's store in the East Nanjing Road shopping area of Shanghai, China. Tomohiro Ohsumi | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Nike said the coronavirus outbreak will have a "material impact" on its operations in China, where it has temporarily closed half of its stores. Nike shares were under some pressure. Overnight, Chinese health officials increased confirmed cases of the virus to over 24,000, with 490 deaths there. There were two additional deaths outside of mainland China, one in the Philippines and the second in Hong Kong. Princess Cruises has placed 3,700 passengers and crew under mandatory quarantine for two weeks after 10 people aboard one of its cruise ships in Japan tested positive for the new coronavirus.

5. Trump likely to be acquitted at Senate impeachment trial as Dems press on campaign trail

President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of the U.S. Congress in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S. February 4, 2020. Leah Millis | Reuters