Coronavirus live updates: China's Hubei province reports an additional 94 deaths

A woman wears a protective mask as she rides a bicycle on February 11.2020 in Wuhan. Hubei province, China. Flights, trains and public transport including buses, subway and ferry services have been closed for the twentieth days. Getty Images

This is a live blog. Please check back for updates. All times below are in Beijing time.

7:42 am: Singapore and Malaysia to establish a joint working group to fight the coronavirus

Singapore said on Tuesday that together with Malaysia, it will establish a joint working group to strengthen cooperation on preventing the spread of the infectious disease, which the World Health Organization recently named COVID-19. Senior health officials from both countries would work together over the next few days to determine the composition and terms of references of the group, Singapore's health ministry said. As of Tuesday noon, Singapore reported 47 confirmed cases — 25 of which were locally transmitted. Neighbor Malaysia reported 18 cases of infection.

7:05 am: Hubei province reports additional 94 deaths

China's Hubei province reported an additional 94 deaths and 1,638 newly diagnosed, confirmed cases related to the deadly pneumonia-like coronavirus as of the end of Tuesday. According to the Hubei Provincial Health Committee, 1,068 people have died in the province from the disease and there have been a total of 33,366 confirmed cases thus far. Most of those cases and deaths occurred in the city of Wuhan, where the virus was first detected. All times below are in Eastern time.

5:08 pm: First American evacuees from Wuhan released from federal quarantine

The 195 Americans who were first evacuated from Wuhan last month were released from their 14-day quarantine on March Air Reserve Base in Riverside, California earlier today. None of the evacuees tested positive for the new coronavirus, Riverside County public health officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser said at a news briefing, warning against discrimination. "They don't need additional tests, they don't need to be shunned, they don't have novel coronavirus," he said. One of the evacuees, Jarred Evans, told CNBC after the news briefing that he was on a bus to the airport. — Feuer

4:05 pm: Outbreak could affect Airbnb's IPO, WSJ reports