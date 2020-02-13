Trump favorite Hope Hicks will return to the White House as aide to Jared Kushner

Former White House communications director Hope Hicks, a favorite former aide of President Donald Trump's, is rejoining the administration to work for the president's senior advisor and son-in-law, Jared Kushner.

Hicks, 31, was hired as the chief communications officer at Fox after she left the White House in April 2018. She had worked for Trump since the 2016 election.

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said Hicks will serve as "counselor to the president and senior advisor, working for Jared Kushner's office."

Kushner told NBC News in a statement: "There is no one more devoted to implementing President Trump's agenda than Hope Hicks. We are excited to have her back on the team."

Ivanka Trump, the president's daughter and senior advisor, tweeted "Welcome back Hope!" on Thursday, after The New York Times first reported Hicks' career switch.

Hicks started her career in the Trump orbit as an aide to Ivanka Trump for her fashion brand.

Hicks' return is the latest example of the White House-Fox revolving door of staffers.

After Hicks moved to the media giant, former Fox News executive Bill Shine joined the White House in the similar role of deputy chief of staff for communications. Shine announced in March that he was resigning from the White House to advise Trump's 2020 reelection campaign.

Trump often grants Fox News exclusive interviews and frequently cites it favorably for its coverage of him. He recruited a regular guest on that network, Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz, to the legal team that defended him in the Senate's impeachment trial. The Republican-led Senate last week acquitted Trump of two articles of impeachment, abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Fox Corp. confirmed Hicks' departure in a statement. "We are proud of the work Hope has done and wish her well in her future endeavors," the company said.

Hicks left their previous White House job under a cloud of controversy.

Hicks had been dating former White House staff secretary Rob Porter, who at the time had been accused of spousal abuse. Hicks also admitted during testimony to the House Intelligence Committee during its investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election that she had told "white lies" for Trump.