Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Politics

Disgraced lawyer Michael Avenatti found guilty in Nike extortion trial

Dan Mangan@_DanMangan
Key Points
  • Disgraced lawyer Michael Avenatti was convicted of all three charges related to his efforts to extort up to $25 million from athletic apparel giant Nike.
  • The verdict in Manhattan federal court came two years after Avenatti gained widespread notoriety for his representation of porn star Stormy Daniels in her legal disputes with President Donald Trump.
  • Trump's then-lawyer Michael Cohen paid Daniels hush money to keep her quiet about claims of an affair with the president on the eve of the 2016 election.

Disgraced lawyer Michael Avenatti was convicted Friday by a jury of all three charges related to his efforts to extort up to $25 million from athletic apparel giant Nike.

The verdict in U.S. District Court in Manhattan came two years after Avenatti gained widespread notoriety for his representation of porn star Stormy Daniels in her legal disputes with President Donald Trump. 

Avenatti, 48, was accused in the Nike case of trying to shake down the company by threatening to expose alleged evidence of bribing amateur basketball players and their families unless the company paid up.

The bombastic attorney, who was ordered jailed last month for alleged violations of his release bond, faces upcoming trials this spring in two other federal criminal cases.

One of those cases, in New York, is for charges that he swindled Daniels out of $300,000 in proceeds for a book she wrote.

The other pending case, in California, is on charges accusing Avenatti of defrauding other clients out of millions of dollars, tax crimes and perjury.

Celebrity attorney Michael Avenatti walks out of a New York court house after a hearing in a case where he is accused of stealing $300,000 from a former client, adult-film actress Stormy Daniels on July 23, 2019 in New York City.
Spencer Platt | Getty Images

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.