Disgraced lawyer Michael Avenatti found guilty in Nike extortion trial

Disgraced lawyer Michael Avenatti was convicted Friday by a jury of all three charges related to his efforts to extort up to $25 million from athletic apparel giant Nike.

The verdict in U.S. District Court in Manhattan came two years after Avenatti gained widespread notoriety for his representation of porn star Stormy Daniels in her legal disputes with President Donald Trump.

Avenatti, 48, was accused in the Nike case of trying to shake down the company by threatening to expose alleged evidence of bribing amateur basketball players and their families unless the company paid up.

The bombastic attorney, who was ordered jailed last month for alleged violations of his release bond, faces upcoming trials this spring in two other federal criminal cases.

One of those cases, in New York, is for charges that he swindled Daniels out of $300,000 in proceeds for a book she wrote.

The other pending case, in California, is on charges accusing Avenatti of defrauding other clients out of millions of dollars, tax crimes and perjury.