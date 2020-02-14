How to understand and improve your credit score in under 30 minutes

Do you know your credit score? It is a three-digit number that can affect virtually all expenses in your life, from renting an apartment to getting a loan for a new car. Your credit score is unique to you and it determines how much you pay for credit. In under 30 minutes, you can find your score and make a plan for building a stronger personal credit risk profile. Your FICO score ranges from 300 to 850. That number helps determine how much of a risk you are. The lower the score the higher your risk and vice versa. FICO — that stands for Fair Isaac Corporation, which debuted the FICO Score three decades ago — looks at how well you have managed your debt. It calculates your score based on several factors including payment history, total debt, types of credit, new credit and duration. According to FICO, a score of less than 580 is poor; a score of 670 is good; 740 or higher is very good; 800 is exceptional. FICO scores do not take into account your income, savings, utility bills, job status or debit transactions.

While FICO is the standard scoring model, most people have three credit reports – one each from the three main credit reporting agencies — Equifax, Experian and Transunion. Your credit score matters but as many as 4 in 10 Americans have no idea how their score is determined. If you have no credit history, then you likely don't have a score – meaning you are credit invisible.

Why you don't want to be credit invisible

Take the story of Samantha Barry, editor-in-chief of Glamour. In 2014, Barry moved from her native Ireland to New York City to start a new career. As she searched for an apartment her broker made it painfully clear that finding an apartment with no credit history was going to be difficult. To make matters worse, Barry was even denied a cell phone plan. Despite saving and spending and establishing credit in Europe, none of her credit history made it to New York — Barry was credit invisible. She was forced to stay in corporate housing for four months while she built credit history in the U.S. About 1 in 10 Americans are credit invisible or without any credit history.