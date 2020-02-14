Attorney General Barr orders review of criminal case against former Trump aide Michael Flynn

President Donald Trump’s former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn leaves the E. Barrett Prettyman U.S. Courthouse on June 24, 2019 in Washington, DC.

Attorney General William Barr has ordered a review by an outside prosecutor of the criminal case against President Donald Trump's first national security advisor Michael Flynn, who is awaiting sentencing for lying to FBI agents.

Barr — who is under fire for changing a sentencing recommendation for Trump's friend Roger Stone this week — asked the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri, Jeffrey Jensen, to look into Flynn's interview by the FBI, which led to his prosecution, people familiar with the inquiry told NBC News.

The inquiry began within the past month, they said.

The New York Times reported earlier Friday that Barr had asked the prosecutor "to scrutinize" Flynn's case, a move that the newspaper noted was "highly unusual and could trigger more accusations of political interference by top Justice Department officials intop the work of career prosectuors."

A Justice Department spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Flynn pleaded guilty in late 2017 to lying to the FBI about the nature of his discussions with Russia's ambassador to the United States in the weeks before Trump was inagurated as president.

Flynn now is seeking to withdraw that guilty plea, claiming he has been the victim of prosecutorial misconduct.

His sentencing is currently on hold pending a judge's review of his claims.

Four prosecutors who were involved in Stone's trial quit that case earlier this week after Barr ordered the softening of their recommendation to a judge that the Republican operative be sentenced to between seven and nine years in prison.

Stone was convicted last fall of lying to Congress about his contacts with the document disclosure WikiLeaks during the 2016 presidential election and witness tampering.

Both the Flynn and Stone cases sprung out of the Justice Department's investigation of Russia's efforts to boost Trump's candidacy and harm the presidential bid of Hillary Rodham Clinton.