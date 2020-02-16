'Parasite' hauls in $8.8 million at the box office after historic Oscar win

After its historic best picture win last Sunday, "Parasite" had a stellar week at the box office.

The South Korean film took in $8.8 million worth of ticket sales, 20% of its total North American haul, in the six days after winning four Academy Awards. To date, the film has garnered $44.3 million domestically.

"Parasite's" best picture win marks the first time that a non-English language film has won the best picture Oscar at the Academy Awards.

The film also won the award for best international feature, best director and best original screenplay. It was South Korea's first nominated film and was up for six awards during the evening.

The massive box office haul comes despite "Parasite" being available on-demand, DVD, Blu-Ray and digital. Last week the film rose to the top of Apple's iTunes and Amazon's sales charts, showing that some preferred to view the film at home rather than travel to a local cinema.

"'Parasite' is riding a huge wave of post-Oscar excitement and though the film is available on home video, audiences are still heading to the multiplex to experience Bong Joon Ho's best picture winning masterpiece in the communal environment of the movie theater on the canvas of the big screen, and the significant box-office bounce reflects this enthusiasm," Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at Comscore, said.