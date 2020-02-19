Coronavirus live updates: Virus hits small business owners, Iran says two test positive for virus

This is a live blog. Please check back for updates. All times below are in Eastern time. Total confirmed cases: More than 75,200

Total deaths: At least 2,000

9:01 am: Virus hits small business owners who import products from China

As coronavirus spreads around the world, small business owners who import from China are on edge. CNBC spoke with Kyle Kirshner, who has been doing business in China for several years. He knew to stock up on supplies ahead of the Lunar New Year, but prolonged factory shutdowns threatened his business and that of others who import products from China. Kirshner owns Kyndley, which sells outdoor products via Amazon and imports 90% of its goods from China. He expects his supply will be impacted within a month if things don't turn around. And if he doesn't have product to list on Amazon, his rankings may drop and hurt sales. — Rogers

8:00 am: China expels three WSJ reporters

China has revoked the press credentials of three journalists of the Wall Street Journal after the newspaper declined to apologize for a column that called China the "real sick man of Asia," China's foreign ministry said. Spokesman Geng Shuang told a daily briefing that Beijing made several representations to the paper over the column, which China criticized as racist and denigrating its efforts to combat the coronavirus epidemic, but that the paper had failed to apologize or investigate those responsible. Deputy Bureau Chief Josh Chin and reporter Chao Deng, both U.S. nationals, as well as reporter Philip Wen, an Australian national, have been ordered to leave the country within five days, said Jonathan Cheng, the WSJ reported. — Feuer

7:30 am: Adidas reports 85% drop in China business activity

German sportswear maker Adidas said that business in China had dropped by about 85% year-on-year as the coronavirus outbreak has resulted in store closures and fewer customers visiting the remaining outlets. Adidas said it had seen lower traffic, mainly in Japan and South Korea, but added that it had not yet registered any major business impact beyond Greater China. "As the situation keeps evolving on a daily basis, the magnitude of the overall impact on our business for the full-year 2020 cannot be quantified reliably at this point in time," it said. — Reuters

6:30 am: Iran says two people have tested positive for coronavirus

Iranian authorities reported two suspected cases of the coronavirus, according to the country's semi-official ISNA news agency. A health ministry spokesperson said both cases were in the city of Qom ad the patients had been put into isolation. "The next stages of testing are underway and the final results of these tests will be released to the public once they have been determined," Kiyanoush Jahanpour, a spokesperson at Iran's health ministry, said in a statement, ISNA reported. Iran has not previously confirmed any cases of the coronavirus. — Meredith

5:40 am: Japan says 79 more people have tested positive for coronavirus on Diamond Princess cruise ship