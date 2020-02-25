What to watch today: Dow to open higher after 1,000-point drop even as coronavirus fears persist

BY THE NUMBERS

Mallinckrodt (MNK) is finalizing a plan that would put its U.S. generic drug business into bankruptcy, according to The Wall Street Journal. The move would help deal with liabilities stemming from the opioid crisis. Palo Alto Networks (PANW) reported adjusted quarterly earnings of $1.19 per share, 7 cents above estimates. However, the cybersecurity company's revenue was well below Wall Street forecasts and Palo Alto's own guidance. The company also issued lower than expected guidance for the current quarter and the full year, pointing to the impact of sales incentives. Shake Shack (SHAK) reported an adjusted quarterly profit of 6 cents per share, compared to expectations of a 1 cent per share loss. However, the restaurant chain's revenue missed forecasts, and same-restaurant sales fell by a larger-than-expected 3.6 percent during the quarter. Hertz Global (HTZ) lost an adjusted 24 cents per share for its latest quarter, 3 cents less than analysts had been expecting. The car rental company's revenue was essentially in line with forecasts. HP (HPQ) came in 11 cents ahead of estimates with adjusted quarterly earnings of 65 cents per share, with the computer and printer maker's revenue also slightly above Street projections. HP also pledged to return $16 billion to shareholders in a bid to stave offer a hostile takeover bid from Xerox (XRX). Expedia (EXPE) will cut 3,000 jobs, or about 12 percent of its workforce, as the travel website operator streamlines its business. General Electric (GE) cut about 78,000 employees last year, according to its newly issued annual report, leaving it with about 205,000 workers at the end of 2019. That drops employee levels at GE to 1951 levels. Tenet Healthcare (THC) earned an adjusted 99 cents per share for its 4th quarter, beating estimates by 1 cent. The hospital operator's revenue also beat forecasts, with same-hospital admissions up 2.6 percent. Tesla (TSLA) was downgraded to hold from buy at Jefferies, although it did raise its price target on the automaker's stock to $800 from the prior $600. Jefferies said it needs a clearer view on potential profitability, particularly in the battery business.

