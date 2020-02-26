5 things to know before the stock market opens Wednesday

1. Dow futures swing wildly between steep losses and gains after this week's plunge

U.S. stock futures, in a highly volatile overnight session, were actually pointing to a higher Wall Street open Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped another 879 points Tuesday, bringing its two-day loss to nearly 1,900 points as the widening coronavirus crisis heightens concerns about the outbreak's impact on global economic growth. Heading into the new trading day, the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq were lower for the year, and all were about 8% off their record highs from earlier this month. The benchmark stock measures had all gotten off to a roaring 2020 start after last year's incredible returns.

2. Concerns about coronavirus erase $1.7 trillion from the S&P 500 in two days

Coronavirus worries wiped an estimated $1.7 trillion of market value from the S&P 500 over the past two sessions, according to S&P Dow Jones Indices' Senior Index Analyst Howard Silverblatt. The S&P 500 lost $810 billion in market value Tuesday, coupled with its $927 billion loss Monday. The index was down $2.1 trillion from last Wednesday's all-time high. The Washington Post reports President Donald Trump is furious that stocks are plunging, blaming dire warnings from U.S. health officials for scaring investors. The CDC said Tuesday, "We're not seeing community spread here in the United States, yet, but it's very possible, even likely, that it may eventually happen."

3. Coronavirus cases continue to surge in China and beyond

Coronavirus infections outside China continue to rise at an alarming rate, with South Korea reporting 169 more cases and one additional death. South Korea's total cases are nearing 1,150 with 11 fatalities. The spread in Italy remains a key concern for Europe. In China, the epicenter of the virus, it has more than 78,000 cases and 2,715 deaths. The Hong Kong government announced $15.4 billion worth of measures to support its economy during the outbreak, including a $1,283 cash payout to all adult Hong Kong residents.

4. Disney's choice to replace longtime CEO Bob Iger confuses Wall Street

The Walt Disney Company Chairman and CEO Bob Iger Kimberly White | Getty Images Entertainment | Getty Images

Shares of Disney were falling about 1.5% in the premarket after the media and parks conglomerate announced a CEO change late Tuesday. Disney selected parks chairman Bob Chapek as new the company's CEO, effective immediately, replacing longtime chief Bob Iger, who will stay on as chairman of the board. Selecting Chapek over Kevin Mayer, who runs Disney's streaming services, is confusing given the company's Wall Street narrative that streaming video is the future. Those streaming efforts have worked. Disney racked up a whopping 28.6 million paying Disney+ subscribers in its first three months.

5. Democratic candidates attack the surging Sanders in latest debate

Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidates (L-R) former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Senator Elizabeth Warren, Senator Bernie Sanders, former Vice President Joe Biden, and Senator Amy Klobuchar take the stage for the tenth Democratic 2020 presidential debate at the Gaillard Center in Charleston, South Carolina, U.S., February 25, 2020. Jonathan Ernst | Reuters