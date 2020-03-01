Markets Sunday live updates: Awaiting stock futures open, scary China economic data

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., February 27, 2020. Brendan McDermid | Reuters

4:16 pm: Top economist Ed Hyman sees zero US growth the next two quarters due to coronavirus

Ed Hyman, a widely followed economist on Wall Street, said the coronavirus outbreak could end up causing a recession in the U.S. and slashed his U.S. GDP forecast to zero growth in the second and third quarters of this year. "More cases are showing up in the U.S. and seem likely to be just the start," Hyman said in his note titled, "U.S. Virus 'Recession'" on Sunday. "Scope, severity, and duration are uncertain. How much it changes behavior in the U.S. is uncertain." Hyman has been ranked the top economist in Institutional Investor's annual poll for more than three decades. His call is one of the most pessimistic on Wall Street as many only see a temporary slowdown.— Li

4:06 pm: Shockingly bad China economic data

China's official Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), a gauge for its manufacturing sector, plunged to a record low of just 35.7 in February from 50.0 in January, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Saturday. Any reading below 50 signals a contraction. The somber reading provides the first official snapshot of the state of the Chinese economy since the outbreak of the coronavirus epidemic which has killed almost 3,000 people in mainland China and infected about 80,000.— Li

4:02 pm: Coronavirus latest: Cases total more than 85,000; Rhode Island confirms first east coast case

More than 85,000 coronavirus cases have been confirmed worldwide along with at least 2,943 deaths related to the virus. The U.S. confirmed its first virus-related death. The state of Rhode Island reported the first coronavirus case in the east coast of the U.S. Coronavirus cases in Italy surged this weekend to more than 1,100 cases while Iran has confirmed more than 900 cases. A surge in coronavirus cases outside of China sent global stock markets tumbling as investors fretted over a possible economic slowdown. —Imbert

3:54 pm: Awaiting futures open at 6 pm ET