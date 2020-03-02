Europe stocks set to rally on hopes of stimulus measures to lessen coronavirus impact

European markets are set to open higher Monday as investor sentiment is boosted by promises of a coordinated global monetary policy response to mitigate the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

London's FTSE index is expected to open 140 points higher at 6,703, the German DAX 159 points higher at 12,015, the French CAC up 69 points at 5,369 and Italy's FTSE MIB index is seen 117 points higher at 22,266, according to IG.

Hopes are rising that central banks could introduce stimulus measures to lessen the impact of the outbreak on the global economy. Those come amid a sharp increase in coronavirus cases outside of China, including in the U.S and Europe.

In total, there have now been more than 87,000 cases of the virus confirmed globally and over 3,000 deaths. The U.S. reported its second death from the virus and New York reported its first case Sunday.

Global stock markets saw heavy losses last week, experiencing the worst declines since the 2008 financial crisis but looked set to attempt to rebound this week from those lows. There will be pause for thought as the latest Chinese manufacturing data for February, however, came in much worse than expected. A private survey released Monday that showed factory activity in China slumping to a record low in February.

This data came after the National Bureau of Statistics released figures on Saturday that showed the official Purchasing Manager's ' Index (PMI) fell to 35.7 in February ⁠— the lowest level on record, according to Reuters — as compared to a reading of 50.0 in January. The 50-point level in PMI readings separates growth from contraction.

There is mounting speculation that central banks could intervene to stimulate the economy to mitigate the financial impact of the coronavirus. On Friday, U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said that the coronavirus "poses evolving risks to economic activity" and that the Fed would "use our tools and act as appropriate to support the economy."

In other news, the U.K. and EU are set to begin a first round of post-Brexit trade talks on Monday. EU ministers have said that they are ready to offer a "substantial, ambitious and wide-ranging partnership" to the U.K, while the government in London has said "that a Comprehensive Free Trade Agreement should be at its core" in upcoming talks.

Data releases from Europe on Monday include a range of manufacturing PMIs for February.

— CNBC's Eustace Huang contributed reporting to this story.