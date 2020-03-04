Stock market live updates: Stock futures point to 600 point gain, 10-year still below 1%

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., February 25, 2020.

U.S. stock futures are pointing to gains at the open following the Super Tuesday results that showed former vice President Joe Biden winning key delegates. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is set to open 657 points higher, or 2.2%, with the S&P and Nasdaq also set to open more than 2% higher.

A potential surge at the open is in keeping with the market's recent bout of volatility. On Tuesday the major averages briefly rallied following the Federal Reserve's emergency rate cut, but couldn't hold onto gains and ultimately ended the day with a nearly 3% loss. The Dow shed 786 points, or 2.94%, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq fell 2.81% and 2.99%, respectively. Tuesday's sharp drop erased more than half of stocks' gains on Monday when the averages posted their largest single day point gain on record. - Stevens