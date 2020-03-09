Cramer: Monday's stock market close could usher in the end of the longest bull market ever

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on the morning that online image board Pinterest Inc. makes its initial public offering on April 18, 2019 in New York City.

CNBC's Jim Cramer said the longest bull market in history could end at the close of Monday's session.

"I think that that's certainly a realistic thing," Cramer said on "Squawk on the Street." "It's been a great run."

The bull market began on March 9, 2009 and became the longest ever in August 2018.

The S&P 500 hit an all-time high of 3,393.52 on Feb. 19. It slid 7% early Monday, instituting a temporary 15 minute halt in trading. When trading resumed, the index pared some of those declines.

The S&P 500, as of Friday's close, was already down 12.4% from those highs last month as global financial markets react to growing concern about the coronavirus' economic impact.

A bear market is declared when an asset or an index closes down at least 20% from its most recent 52-week highs.

The S&P 500 has come close a few times to closing in a bear market since the bull market began.