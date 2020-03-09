Oil is below $35. Here's what that means for US producers

A drilling crew member on an oil rig in the Permian Basin near Wink, Texas.

As oil prices plummet, the health of the U.S. shale industry hangs in the balance.

Highly leveraged energy companies require a certain price per barrel in order to breakeven, and as oil prices stay suppressed, a wave of consolidation or bankruptcies could be on the horizon.

On Monday U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude plunged nearly 30% at the low to trade at $27.34, before recovering somewhat to hover around $34.21 per barrel. The steep sell-off comes as relations between Saudi Arabia and Russia sour, prompting fears of an imminent price war.