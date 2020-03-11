Stock market live updates: Sharp losses at the open, oil slides, central banks step in

In this market, it will come as no surprise that Wednesday is shaping up to be another volatile day on Wall Street. U.S. stock index futures are pointing to losses across the board at the open. All major averages are set to drop more than 2%, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average poised to open 693 points lower.

The leg lower comes after stocks roared back to life on Tuesday. After spending some of the day in negative territory, the Dow surged in the final hour of trading to post a gain of 1,167 points. Despite the quadruple digit gain, it only accounted for a little more than half of the 2,014 points the Dow shed on Monday.

Uncertainty continues to grip the Street. The yield on the U.S. 10-year Treasury is around 0.7%, and oil prices are under pressure again as tensions between powerhouse producers Saudi Arabia and Russia rise. On Wednesday the Bank of England cut its benchmark interest rate by half a percentage point, making it the latest central bank to try and quell some of the unease. - Stevens

