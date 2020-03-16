NFL cancels 2020 draft event in Las Vegas due to coronavirus

Christian Wilkins of Clemson celebrates with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being chosen #13 overall by the Miami Dolphins during the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft

The National Football League canceled its 2020 draft event in Las Vegas due to the coronavirus outbreak, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announced Monday.

In a statement announcing the move, the NFL said clubs will still make section of players as scheduled on April 23 through April 25, but added the NFL is "exploring innovative options for how the process will be conducted and will provide that information as it becomes available. The selection process will be televised," the statement said.

"This decision reflects our foremost priority – the health and safety of all fans and citizens," said Goodell, according to the statement. "While this outcome is disappointing both to the NFL and to the Las Vegas community, we look forward to partnering with the Raiders, the City of Las Vegas and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority for a future NFL Draft as well as evaluating opportunities for other major NFL events in Las Vegas in the future, including the Super Bowl."

